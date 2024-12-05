The live music landscape of 2025 is starting to come into focus as artists are announcing tour dates for next year. Now, that includes one of the biggest touring acts of the past few decades: Pearl Jam, who today (December 5) announced a run of 2025 US dates on the Dark Matters Tour.

The shows run from April to May and will hit Hollywood (Florida), Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and Pittsburgh, with the band playing two nights at each venue.

Ticket sales start with a Ten Club members pre-sale that’s active now. Then, more tickets will be available via an artist pre-sale via Ticketmaster. Sign-up is available now and the pre-sale itself starts Deember 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on the band’s website.

Notably, Pearl Jam is taking steps to make sure fans are able to get their hands on tickets without paying exorbitant prices. A press release explains:

“Pearl Jam strives to protect access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable as permitted, and selling approximately 10% of tickets through PJ Premium to offset increased costs. Pearl Jam continues to use all-in pricing and the ticket price shown includes service fees. […] For fans unable to use their purchased tickets, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange for every city, starting at a later date. To sell tickets through this exchange, you must have a valid bank account or debit card in the United States. Tickets listed above face value on secondary marketplaces will be canceled.

Check out the tour dates below.