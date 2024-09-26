The just-released teaser trailer for The Last Of Us season 2 is a lot to process. There’s the introduction of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Catherine O’Hara as a mysterious character; Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) fatherly affection for Ellie (Bella Ramsey); and lots of very expensive shots of the two of them crossing the country’s snowy terrain on horseback. There’s also a strong focus on music, not only with Ellie playing the guitar, but also the song that plays throughout the trailer. But what song is it?

The Last Of Us season 2 teaser trailer is soundtracked by Pearl Jam‘s “Future Days,” the final track from their 2013 album Lightning Bolt. It’s a deep cut in the band’s discography, but one that makes sense if you’ve played The Last Of Us video games. Much of The Last of Us Part II, the game this season is based on, is set in Pearl Jam’s home turf of Seattle, Washington.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official logline: “After five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The Last Of Us season 2 premieres on HBO and Max in 2025.