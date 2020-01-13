Iconic rock veterans Pearl Jam are making their return in 2020 with their first album in five years: The band announced their eleventh studio album, Gigaton, will arrive in the spring. Along with the new record, the band will be embarking on a tour across North America and Europe, which will feature support from Pixies, White Reaper, and Idles.
Gigaton was a long time in the making, and guitarist Mike McCready hopes the record will bring the band’s musical redemption. “Making this record was a long journey,” McCready said in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”
Announcing Gigaton: A new album and tour coming Spring 2020!
More info at https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/AwECDMa5Zz
Check out Pearl Jam’s Gigaton tour dates below.
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
03/24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
03/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
04/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
04/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^
06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^
06/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
06/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/05 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale *
07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle #
07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park *#
07/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #
07/15 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #
07/17 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #
07/19 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
07/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
07/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
^ with Idles
* with Pixies
# with White Reaper
Tickets to Pearl Jam’s North American tour go on sale 1/24 via Ticketmaster. Get them here.
Gigaton is out 3/27 via Monkeywrench. Pre-order it here.