Iconic rock veterans Pearl Jam are making their return in 2020 with their first album in five years: The band announced their eleventh studio album, Gigaton, will arrive in the spring. Along with the new record, the band will be embarking on a tour across North America and Europe, which will feature support from Pixies, White Reaper, and Idles.

Gigaton was a long time in the making, and guitarist Mike McCready hopes the record will bring the band’s musical redemption. “Making this record was a long journey,” McCready said in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Announcing Gigaton: A new album and tour coming Spring 2020! More info at https://t.co/uDIWRrKT1y pic.twitter.com/AwECDMa5Zz — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 13, 2020

Check out Pearl Jam’s Gigaton tour dates below.

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

03/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

04/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

06/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale *

07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle #

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park *#

07/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #

07/15 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #

07/17 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

^ with Idles

* with Pixies

# with White Reaper

Tickets to Pearl Jam’s North American tour go on sale 1/24 via Ticketmaster. Get them here.

Gigaton is out 3/27 via Monkeywrench. Pre-order it here.