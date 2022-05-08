It’s been a little over a month since the entertainment world was shocked by the news of Taylor Hawkins’ death. The Foo Fighters drummer has been honored in numerous ways through messages on social media and performances of songs he helped craft. An example of the latter came during Pearl Jam’s recent concert in Inglewood, California. The band paid tribute to Hawkins with a performance of Foo Fighters’ “Cold Day In The Sun,” which features Hawkins as the song’s lead vocalist. Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, who was Hawkins’ collaborator in their Nighttime Boogie Association side project, led the way on the “Cold Day In The Sun” cover.

Agora pouco em Los Angeles😭😭😭

Pearl Jam com o Matt Cameron no vocal homenageando o Taylor Hawkins.

Musica: Cold Day in the sun do Foo Fighters

Coisa linda demais pic.twitter.com/qM0j7PFLsl — Foo Fighters Brasil (@FooFighters_BR) May 8, 2022

I'm 100% weeping right now. Pearl Jam plays Cold Day in the Sun as a tribute to Taylor Hawkins. #PearlJam #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/pJ1Nla0tsc — Diana Gonzales (@trojanchick99) May 8, 2022

O @PearlJam tocando Cold Day in the Sun caralho pic.twitter.com/9VaIiw54y3 — A s t o r 🕘 (@astordasilva) May 8, 2022

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” Eddie Vedder said about Hawkins before the band performed the song. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline. But sometimes, like this, it’s so unexpected.” He continued, “But also makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet. So I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment, and he did live his life to the fullest. We just want more of it.”

This is not the first time that Pearl Jam has honored Hawkins since his death. Following his death, Matt Cameron took to Instagram to remember him. “I love Taylor Hawkins,” he wrote. “He brought so much joy and happiness to my life. I can’t believe he’s gone. I miss him already damn. My deepest love and condolences to the entire Foo Fighters organization and to the beautiful Hawkins family.”

You can view videos from Pearl Jam’s cover of “Cold Day In The Sun” above.