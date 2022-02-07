Over the weekend, Pearl Jam seemingly responded to some criticism from Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, but the story actually starts a few days ago.

In late January, in an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Eddie Vedder expressed his disdain for Mötley Crüe, saying, “You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club. I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

A couple days ago, Sixx caught wind of the Vedder quote and took to Twitter to respond, writing, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

A fan responded with a joke about Pearl Jam’s music being boring enough to put babies to sleep, to which Sixx replied, “Or just sing to the baby with marbles In your mouth…Very zen.” Then, in response to a user who didn’t love Sixx’s Pearl Jam criticism, he tweeted, “You’ll be fine. Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face”

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

Or just sing to the baby with marbles In your mouth…Very zen. — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

You’ll be fine. Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face 🛎 — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

Pearl Jam latched onto Sixx calling their fans “bored” and used it against him yesterday, when they shared a 40-second video from one of their concerts, which shows an excited and participatory crowd that doesn’t seem to include any bored folks. “We [love] our bored fans,” the band wrote alongside the clip.

We ❤️ our bored fans. pic.twitter.com/B1cWuZDww4 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 7, 2022

If that kind of live environment looks fun, Vedder is actually in the midst of a solo tour right now.