Multi-instrumentalist Edgar Winter just released Brother Johnny, a tribute album to his late brother Johnny Winter, the legendary blues guitarist who tragically passed in 2014. The LP features an array of guests including Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Steve Lukather, Doyle Bramhall II, Robben Ford, and more.

The most shocking appearance, though, is Taylor Hawkins, whose devastating death last month sent waves of grief through the music world. This is his first posthumous release. The song is titled “Guess I’ll Go Away” and it’s a cover of the opening track from 1970’s Johnny Winter And. Though Hawkins is known for his inimitable drumming, he contributed vocals. (Hawkins was a singer in his side project band, Taylor Hawkins And The Coattail Riders, and his cover band, Chevy Metal.)

Winter wrote about working with Hawkins on his website: “I had only just met Taylor, and barely got to know him, but I was so impressed by his sincerity, positive energy, and pure enthusiasm. He had a unique spontaneous style different from anyone I’ve ever worked with before. I can be very opinionated — but as soon as heard what he was doing, I knew it was best to step back, stay out of the way, and let him do his thing. That session was an experience I will never forget.”

Listen to Hawkins’ cover of “Guess I’ll Go Away” above.