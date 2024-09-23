Perfume Genius’ third album Too Bright was one of 2014’s most esteemed albums, and now that it has turned a decade old, Perfume Genius has reissued the project. A vinyl reissue was released on September 20, but there’s more.

As of today (September 23), the version of the album available on streaming and DSPs has three bonus tracks: “Story Of Love,” “My Place,” and “When U Need Someone.”

Perfume Genius is also in the midst of a quick anniversary tour, on which he’s performing the album in its entirety. It kicked off on September 16 and has a few dates remaining.

Listen to one of the new songs, “Story Of Love,” above. Check out the Too Bright reissue tracklist below, along with Perfume Genius’ upcoming tour dates.