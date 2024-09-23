Perfume Genius’ third album Too Bright was one of 2014’s most esteemed albums, and now that it has turned a decade old, Perfume Genius has reissued the project. A vinyl reissue was released on September 20, but there’s more.
As of today (September 23), the version of the album available on streaming and DSPs has three bonus tracks: “Story Of Love,” “My Place,” and “When U Need Someone.”
Perfume Genius is also in the midst of a quick anniversary tour, on which he’s performing the album in its entirety. It kicked off on September 16 and has a few dates remaining.
Listen to one of the new songs, “Story Of Love,” above. Check out the Too Bright reissue tracklist below, along with Perfume Genius’ upcoming tour dates.
Perfume Genius’ Too Bright Reissue Tracklist
1. “I Decline”
2. “Queen”
3. “Fool”
4. “No Good”
5. “My Body”
6. “Don’t Let Them In”
7. “Grid”
8. “Longpig”
9. “I’m A Mother”
10. “Too Bright”
11. “All Along”
12. “Story Of Love” *
13. “My Place” *
14. “When U Need Someone” *
* bonus track on DSP version
Perfume Genius’ 2024 Tour Dates: Too Bright 10th Anniversary Tour
09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
Too Bright (10th Anniversary) is out now via Matador Records. Find more information here.