If you enjoy snacking on M&Ms, you might want to think long and hard before reading any further. You will never look at them the same again after learning of Mike Hadreas’ aka (Perfume Genius) take on the redesign of M&M characters earlier this year, especially the traditionally “sexy” Green M&M.

Hadreas, who dropped his Ugly Season album in June, reviewed 2022 for Stereogum and was asked if he’d heard about the “inclusive” M&M redesign that aimed to leave the characters’ sexy traits in the past. “How’s that more inclusive? To have less sexy people?” Hadreas countered. After interviewer Ryan Leas explained that “it was supposed to be less gendered” and “they’ve changed the relationship between the women M&Ms to gesture towards women supporting each other instead of women competing with each other,” Hadreas really let us know how he feels.

“I like that, but I think they should have little titties,” he said. “Little pubic mounds. They can have multiple in all configurations, or, I don’t know. But definitely titties. Any kind of sensual mound.”

Hadreas additionally gave his takes on Adam Levine’s cheating scandal (“if the whole story is that he’s corny and midlife-y then to have that put on blast is embarrassing”), Taylor Swift (“just not for me”), and more. The 41-year-old indie rocker named Alex G’s God Save The Animals and Angel Olsen’s Big Time as favorite albums of the year, both of also made Uproxx’s Best Indie Albums Of 2022 list.