Perfume Genius sure knows how to tell a poignant love story. His latest song, “What A Difference A Day Makes,” is another fine example of his lyrical abilities. Today (February 21), Perfume shared his contribution to the soundtrack for Apple TV+’s The New Look.

On “What A Difference A Day Makes,” a Dinah Washington cover, Perfume details the events that unfold as he falls in love. Over a romantic piano, Perfume waxes poetic as he has found the solace he has been looking for.

“What a difference a day makes / Only 24 hours / Brought the sun and the flowers / Where there used to be rain / My yesterday was blue / Now I’m a part of you,” he sings on the song’s opening verse.

The New Look is a World War II-era piece about the fashions of the time, looking into the lives of designers like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior. The entirety of the show’s soundtrack was produced by Jack Antonoff and features artists like Perfume Genius, Florence + The Machine, and The 1975.

You can listen to “What A Difference A Day Makes” above.

New episodes of The New Look stream Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

The New Look Original Soundtrack is out 4/3 via Shadow Of The City/Dirty Hit. Find more information here.