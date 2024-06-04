Perfume Genius has announced a new tour commemorating the band’s third album, Too Bright, which was released ten years ago on September 23, 2014. The album, which was co-produced by Adrian Utley of Portishead and Ali Chant, was critically acclaimed on its release and peaked at no. 24 on the Billboard US Top Rock Albums chart.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time. You can find more information here.

The album is also set to be reissued on vinyl on September 20 as a special edition crystal-clear record, which won’t contain any new material.

Earlier this year, Perfume Genius was one of the artists included on the Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack of Apple TV+ series, The New Look, contributing a cover of the 1959 Dinah Washington version of “What a Difference a Day Makes.”

See below for the tour dates of Perfume Genius’ 10-year anniversary tour for Too Bright.

06/28 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

06/29 — Seattle, WA @ Queer Pride Festival

08/01-04 — Idyllwild, CA @ FWB Fest 24

09/16 — Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/18 — Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

* with 1010Benja