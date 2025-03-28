There’s this old joke (or rather, a series of old jokes) about “the milkman.” Playing on men’s fears of their partners’ infidelities, back when middle class wives frequently stayed at home, the joke supposed that a milk delivery man could take advantage of a husband’s absence to avail himself of the stay-at-home wife’s “hospitality.”

Petey USA makes excellent use of this joke in his new video, “The Milkman,” which revolves around the supposed love triangle, while hilariously putting Petey himself in all three roles: The jilted husband, the unfaithful wife, and the opportunistic milkman (as well as the issue of the alleged affair, “Zeke”). As the former, he tries to get proof that dirt’s been done under the roof he pays for, setting more and more elaborate, Wile E. Coyote-esque traps to catch them in the act. As the latter two, he feigns innocence and ignorance. It’s a clever play, because in one of those old jokes, the punchline was that the butt’s child looked more like the milkman. With Petey in all four roles, it’s truer than ever.

The cheeky indie singer has been promoting his new EP, The Closest Thing To Being Over Is Going On, with a string of similarly upbeat singles including “The River” and “Model Train Town.” He’s also recently completed an acoustic tour with Medium Build, with his tour for the EP kicking off in May.

You can watch Petey USA’s video for “The Milkman” above.