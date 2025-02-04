Petey USA has a lot going on right now. He dropped a new song, “Model Train Town,” last month, which comes from a new album that he hasn’t officially announced but has said he’s working on.
As far as upcoming endeavors that are confirmed, Petey just announced a new solo acoustic tour, a joint run alongside Medium Build that spans a couple weeks in late April and early May.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting February 5 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Petey’s website.
Check out Petey’s tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.
Petey USA’s 2025 Tour Dates
02/04 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater *
02/07 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
02/09 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s !
02/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s !
02/12 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom !
02/13 — Leeds, UK @ Brudeneil Social Club !
02/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique !
02/17 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich !
02/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega !
02/19 — Berlin, Germany @ FRANNZ Club !
02/21 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Small Hall !
02/22 — Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR !
02/23 — Paris, France @ Le Bellevilloise !
03/01 — Donnelly, ID @ Snowfort Music Festival
04/28 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall $
04/29 — Wayne, PA @ 118 North $
04/30 — Providence, RI @ Fête Lounge $
05/02 — Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall $
05/03 — Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church $
05/04 — Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square $
05/06 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge $
05/07 — Manchester, VT @ Billsville House Concerts $
05/09 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios $
05/10 — Lancaster, PA @ West Art $
07/25 — Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis at Merriweather Park #
07/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage #
07/27 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards #
* supporting Hippo Campus
! with Liam Benzvi
# supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise
$ with Medium Build