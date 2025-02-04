Petey USA has a lot going on right now. He dropped a new song, “Model Train Town,” last month, which comes from a new album that he hasn’t officially announced but has said he’s working on.

As far as upcoming endeavors that are confirmed, Petey just announced a new solo acoustic tour, a joint run alongside Medium Build that spans a couple weeks in late April and early May.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting February 5 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Petey’s website.

Check out Petey’s tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.