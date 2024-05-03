After becoming a TikTok favorite thanks to his offbeat sense of humor, Petey released his debut album, Lean Into Life, in 2021. It was good, good enough to draw the attention of Capitol Records. The label went on to release the artist’s second album, 2023’s USA.

Now, he’s got another new project on the way: an acoustic EP titled The Closest Thing To Being Over Is Going On. Today (May 3), he shared the first single from it, “The River.” The track is acoustic but not stripped down, still featuring a full arrangement with drums that help propel the introspective and brooding tune.

Along with “The River,” the project will feature previously unreleased songs, collaborations with Mike Kinsella (of American Football and Owen) and Sir Chloe, and acoustic versions of USA songs.

Meanwhile, Petey has a run of shows coming up as the second leg of his Tour Of The USA. He’s actually extending beyond the US, though, as he has dates in the UK later this month.

Listen to “The River” above and find Petey’s upcoming tour dates below.