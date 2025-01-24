Petey USA is at the dawn of a new era. He recently changed his performing name from just Petey, and now he has a new song out today (January 24), “Model Train Town.” Petey previously teased the track in November, by sharing a video of himself performing some of it on acoustic guitar, and the full studio version gives the song more of an angsty rock edge.

Petey hasn’t officially announced a new album yet, but one is on the way, per a press release. In an Instagram post from September, he also said he’s “working on a new album now.” Then, in December, he shared some studio videos and wrote, “Currently actively recording a new album with [former Death Cab For Cutie member] Chris Walla and friends. Can’t wait to show you everything soon.”

Check out “Model Train Town” above and find Petey USA’s upcoming tour dates below.