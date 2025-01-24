Petey USA is at the dawn of a new era. He recently changed his performing name from just Petey, and now he has a new song out today (January 24), “Model Train Town.” Petey previously teased the track in November, by sharing a video of himself performing some of it on acoustic guitar, and the full studio version gives the song more of an angsty rock edge.
Petey hasn’t officially announced a new album yet, but one is on the way, per a press release. In an Instagram post from September, he also said he’s “working on a new album now.” Then, in December, he shared some studio videos and wrote, “Currently actively recording a new album with [former Death Cab For Cutie member] Chris Walla and friends. Can’t wait to show you everything soon.”
Check out “Model Train Town” above and find Petey USA’s upcoming tour dates below.
Petey USA’s 2025 Tour Dates
01/31 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
02/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *
02/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
02/04 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater *
02/07 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
02/09 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s !
02/10 — Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s !
02/12 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom !
02/13 — Leeds, UK @ Brudeneil Social Club !
02/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique !
02/17 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich !
02/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega !
02/19 — Berlin, Germany @ FRANNZ Club !
02/21 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Small Hall !
02/22 — Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR !
02/23 — Paris, France @ Le Bellevilloise !
07/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage #
07/27 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards #
* supporting Hippo Campus
! with Liam Benzvi
# supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise