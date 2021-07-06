Last year brought Microphones In 2020, Phil Elverum’s first new album as The Microphones in 17 years. Now he’s getting ready for some shows in support of the album, which will be his first proper Microphones tour in 18 years.

The tour, which was announced today, will consists of a handful of North American shows in February and March of 2022. The West Coast shows will see support from Ragana, while Emily Sprague will open the rest of the dates aside from the Brooklyn show at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church.

Back when Elverum announced Microphones In 2020 (which consists of a single long track), he explained the inspiration behind reviving the project, saying, “In the summer of 2019. I played a little local concert under the old name for no big reason. The little flurry of weird attention around this announcement got me thinking about what it even means to step back into an old mode. Self commemoration would be embarrassing. I don’t want to go backwards ever. There is nothing to reunite. So I nudged into the future with these ideas and came up with this large song.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

02/17/2022 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

02/18/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

02/26/2022 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

02/28/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

03/01/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

03/02/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

03/03/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre#

03/04/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall #

03/05/2022 — Montréal, QC @ La Sala Rossa #

03/06/2022 — Portland, ME @ Space #

03/07/2022 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre #

03/08/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

03/09/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary #

03/10/2022 — Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre #

* with Ragana

# with Emily Sprague