Over the past few years, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal (best known for starring in Normal People) have come to know each other well. They were first publicly associated in May 2020 when they shared a friendly Twitter exchange. They had a chat on Instagram Live a few days later, and in the following months, rumors swirled that the two were romantically involved. They made their red carpet debut (pictured above) at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 6, 2021, and the next month, they went “Instagram official” as a couple.

Now, it appears there has been a major update to the Bridgers/Mescal relationship timeline: Jezebel notes that according to recent reports, the two are now engaged. At a Coachella party earlier this month, Bridgers apparently referred to Mescal as her fiancé and a fellow party attendee reportedly said Bridgers “made no secret of the fact” she and Mescal are officially set to get married.

Neither Bridgers nor Mescal have publicly addressed their supposed engagement yet, but folks on the internet certainly have. As the rumored news has made it out into the world, there have been plenty of reactions online, with a common sentiment of mourning over the fact that both Bridgers and Mescal are completely off the dating market. In general, though, most of the reactions come from a place of being happy for the couple.

Check out some Bridgers/Mescal reactions below.

Phoebe Bridgers is going to have the goth wedding from the Blink 182 song I Miss You https://t.co/zlCs8jvF4m — Ian (@muddymudskipper) April 29, 2022

PHOEBE BRIDGERS IS ENGAGED??!!!! cue that should be me by justin bieber — jess🐍☕️ (@c0ffeebones) April 29, 2022

PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND PAUL MESCAL ARE ENGAGED????? pic.twitter.com/EkJ2awqXiX — louise (@strgazing) April 29, 2022

when phoebe bridgers starts releasing happy love songs and loses her entire fan base — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerrs) April 29, 2022

hearing rumors that phoebe bridgers and paul mescal are engaged. i swear to god if this is true and she doesn’t do a cover of Paul by Big Thief i’m gonna lose it — Lexi (@gayliilmonkey) April 29, 2022