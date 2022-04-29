Paul Mescal Phoebe Bridgers 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Getty Image
Indie

The Internet Is Melting Down With The News That Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Possibly Engaged

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Over the past few years, Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal (best known for starring in Normal People) have come to know each other well. They were first publicly associated in May 2020 when they shared a friendly Twitter exchange. They had a chat on Instagram Live a few days later, and in the following months, rumors swirled that the two were romantically involved. They made their red carpet debut (pictured above) at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 6, 2021, and the next month, they went “Instagram official” as a couple.

Now, it appears there has been a major update to the Bridgers/Mescal relationship timeline: Jezebel notes that according to recent reports, the two are now engaged. At a Coachella party earlier this month, Bridgers apparently referred to Mescal as her fiancé and a fellow party attendee reportedly said Bridgers “made no secret of the fact” she and Mescal are officially set to get married.

Neither Bridgers nor Mescal have publicly addressed their supposed engagement yet, but folks on the internet certainly have. As the rumored news has made it out into the world, there have been plenty of reactions online, with a common sentiment of mourning over the fact that both Bridgers and Mescal are completely off the dating market. In general, though, most of the reactions come from a place of being happy for the couple.

Check out some Bridgers/Mescal reactions below.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×