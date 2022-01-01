2021 was undoubtedly a big year in music. Not only was live music and touring able to return (for a while, at least), but many musicians were hard at work rolling out new projects. As 2021 officially came to an end, many artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Halsey, and Charli XCX reflected on their momentous years while looking forward to all 2022 has in store.

Phoebe Bridgers’ shared some snapshots of her 2021 on Instagram, showing that it involved a lot of bras thrown on stage, as well as some chats with Doja Cat and Florence Welch.

Halsey also had a big year, which included giving birth to their first child and releasing the Grammy-nominated album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. “Long nights, full hearts. Happy new year,” they wrote.

Looking back on her year, Charli XCX shared a round up of photos showing all the musicians she linked up with in 2021 including Arca, Caroline Polachek, PinkPantheress, and A.G. Cook.

Japanese Breakfast took a moment to thank her fans for all the support they gave her in 2021. The singer shared some stats on how well her book, Crying In H Mart, and her album, Jubilee, performed. “Thank you everyone who helped bring these massive projects to life,” she wrote.

Other musicians like Rico Nasty and Kacey Musgraves had tips on starting off the new year right. “Be the person nobody thought u could be,” Rico advised on Twitter.

Happy new year . Be the person nobody thought u could be — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) January 1, 2022

Musgraves, on the other hand, told her fans to start listening to her song “Rainbow” 11:56:39 pm on New Year’s Eve so they can start 2022 by hearing the comforting phrase, “It’ll all be alright.”

PSA: if you listen to Rainbow at precisely 11:56:39 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll be starting off 2022 hearing “it’ll all be alright.” Do with this what you will. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 31, 2021

