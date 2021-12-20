The latest surge of Covid-19 resulted in a disappointing weekend for some. Charli XCX, who is readying her next album, Crash, was slated to appear on Saturday Night Live to support her new music. Sadly, the show was impacted by positive cases and had to operate with a very limited cast and crew, so Charli’s performance — which was going to include appearances from Caroline Polachek and Christine And The Queens on their collaboration, “New Shapes,” — had to be canceled. In the wake of that, Charli clarified to fans that the decision wasn’t hers to make, but teased sharing some demos instead.

Then, yesterday morning, she posted a bunch of photos and videos on Instagram teasing more behind-the-scenes content from Crash. Including a dance rehearsal from the now-canceled SNL performance, she also revealed another massive collab on her album will be with none other than Rina Sawayama. In a screenshot of the text exchange with Rina, who writes “My engineer just finishing up so should be with u v soon,” and “our voices work so well together.” Charli responds with complete excitement: “Ahhhh can’t wait!” and a quick follow up: “U sound amazing! Seriously crushed it! I loveeee it!”

Okay ladies, if it’s that perfect can we please hear it soon then? The Instagram includes what looks like a few other shots from yet another dramatic music video as well, so looks like a lot more is coming for XCX heads before the album drops.