Phoebe Bridgers is currently on the road opening for Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour. From entering the stage every night to Disturbed’s ruthless “Down With The Sickness” to being joined by Matty Healy for a performance, she’s having a good time.

Today, the “Kyoto” singer is featured on a track from Rob Moose’s forthcoming EP Inflorescence. Aside from Bridgers, the EP also has Bon Iver, Brittany Howard, and more. The song is a sprawling, visceral ballad that sounds like it could be off Punisher. “Standing in a parking lot / In the glow of a Rite Aid sign / Everyone I know is staying in tonight,” she sings.

About the collaboration, Bridgers said in a statement, “Rob is my son. That’s an inside joke but there is a deeper connection we share musically which resembles being blood related.”

Moose said:

“‘Wasted’ came my way in 2019. I first started to tinker with it on a retreat to Orcas Island, with snow out the window and no helpful instruments nearby. Progress came slowly, but I managed to arrange and record what felt like a rough demo of the first verse and chorus before flying home. When I opened up the song again in New York, I felt like the song was ready for a major shift. I kept working on it in bursts and stepping away, a process that was new for me. Hundreds of hours and several hiatuses later, Phoebe resang the vocal, and ‘Wasted’ began its new life.”

Listen to “Wasted” above.

Inflorescence is out 8/11 via Sony Masterworks. Find more information here.