Matty Healy Lollapalooza Brazil 2023
Getty Image
Indie

Matty Healy Played In Phoebe Bridgers’ Band During Her Opening Set At Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

The rumor mill is stuck on the idea that Matty Healy and Taylor Swift are supposedly dating. However, the musician’s recent appearance at her The Eras Tour stop in Nashville could be explained away by work obligations. Swift and her featured opening act Phoebe Bridgers’ performance of “Nothing New” had fans jumping for joy. But that wasn’t the only memorable moment the rocker’s set had to offer.

Earlier in the evening, Matty Healy stepped in to play in Bridgers’ band for her The Eras Tour set. Dressed in Bridgers’ signature skeleton outfit, concertgoers were shocked to see Healy onstage.

Bridgers and Healy’s musical relationship has been well documented, having shared the stage several times in the past. But fans were confused to see the two musicians playfully kiss after their performance, especially considering Healy and Swift’s rumored budding romance. Oddly enough, this can also be explained. Last year, Healy uploaded a photo on Instagram of him kissing Bridgers regardless of her being engaged to actor Paul Mescal. Apparently, it is pretty normal behavior for them. Like Swift, Healy doesn’t hold back from lip-locking with fans at his shows either.

Swift’s The Eras Tour will return to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium tonight.

