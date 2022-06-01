Last month, Phoebe Bridgers dropped a video for “Sidelines,” offering a Conversations With Friends-themed clip since the song was made for the Hulu series. Now, though, Bridgers has returned with a new visual for the song, going Conversations-agnostic this time around.

The clip is a slice of life of a Bridgers tour, as it features behind-the-scenes footage of herself and her band on and off stage. Specifically, the video comes from the Reunion Tour and was shot by Jackson Bridgers, Phoebe’s brother.

Bridgers previously said of the song’s origins, “[Marshall Vore] had this like love song idea… he sent it to me right in the beginning of the pandemic. I was like, ‘This is insane.’ Was so obsessed with it, was playing it all the time in the house. And then when the show asked me to make something, I was like, ‘But I don’t have anything that fits.’ And Marshall was like, ‘What about that ‘Sidelines’ one?’ I was like, ‘What?!’ So we re-wrote some of it and re-recorded it and changed some stuff around, and it just kind of magically fit and was exactly what I wanted.”

She also noted of previously indicating “Sidelines” would be her only new song of 2022, “Uh, who knows, actually. I try to do things that are exciting, so I never really know what I’m gonna do.”

Check out the “Sidelines” video above.