Sally Rooney’s second book-to-show adaptation came out yesterday, with the long-awaited Conversations With Friends premiering on Hulu. The notoriously schmaltzy series had none other than Phoebe Bridgers contribute a song called “Sidelines,” which is about being so in love that you’re no longer afraid of death. Bridgers is a longtime fan of Rooney and probably would not have met her fiancé Paul Mescal if he hadn’t been cast in Rooney’s Normal People adaptation series.

Today, the Punisher star unveiled the music video for that song “Sidelines,” and it features a lot of cinematic scenes from the show. It’s like a montage of intimate moments between different characters — Frances and Bobbi, Fances and Nick, Nick and Melissa, plus some pretty sunsets and Bridgers herself singing gently in the studio.

The actor who plays Nick is Joe Alwyn, boyfriend of Taylor Swift, who Bridgers is also a fan of. She recently praised Folklore‘s “Betty”: “I like when songwriters make you decide what’s so sad about this person. It’s kind of not the movie version of a love story. You have a crush on someone and then you hook up with someone else because your feelings for them overwhelm you? That’s so f*cking sad. I think it’s genius. And then we kind of don’t really know what happens at the end of it,” she said.

Watch the video for “Sidelines” above.