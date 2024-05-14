Porches is back. Today (May 14), Porches — the music project of NYC’s Aaron Maine announced his sixth studio album, Shirt. The album is set to arrive this fall, and ahead of its release, Porches shared Shirt‘s lead single, “Joker.”
Teased as Porches‘ “heaviest” album to date, the Shirts lead single features porches singing over a thumping drum loop, examining the idea of “God’s grace” via autotuned vocals.
In the song’s accompanying video, Porches is seen chasing his adorable golden retriever through the woods and into a barn.
You can see the video for “Joker” above and see the “Shirt” tracklist and artwork below.
1. “Return Of The Goat”
2. “Sally”
3. “Bread Believer”
4. “Precious”
5. “Rag”
6. “School”
7. “Itch”
8. “Joker”
9. “Crying At The End”
10. “Voices In My Head”
11. “USA”
12. “Music”
UK/EU
09/18 — Munich, DE @ Kranhalle
09/19 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
09/20-21 — Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
09/23 — Bruxelles, BE @ Botanique
09/24 — Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère
09/26 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/27 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
09/28 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
09/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
10/01 — Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s
10/02 — London, UK @ Heaven
NORTH AMERICA
10/15 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/16 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis
10/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/18 — Durham, NC @ Motorco
10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/24 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam
10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
10/26 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
10/28 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/31 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
11/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365
11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/12 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/13 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s
11/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theatre
11/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
11/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino. Find more information here.