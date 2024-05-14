Porches is back. Today (May 14), Porches — the music project of NYC’s Aaron Maine announced his sixth studio album, Shirt. The album is set to arrive this fall, and ahead of its release, Porches shared Shirt‘s lead single, “Joker.”

Teased as Porches‘ “heaviest” album to date, the Shirts lead single features porches singing over a thumping drum loop, examining the idea of “God’s grace” via autotuned vocals.

In the song’s accompanying video, Porches is seen chasing his adorable golden retriever through the woods and into a barn.

You can see the video for “Joker” above and see the “Shirt” tracklist and artwork below.

1. “Return Of The Goat”

2. “Sally”

3. “Bread Believer”

4. “Precious”

5. “Rag”

6. “School”

7. “Itch”

8. “Joker”

9. “Crying At The End”

10. “Voices In My Head”

11. “USA”

12. “Music”

UK/EU

09/18 — Munich, DE @ Kranhalle

09/19 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

09/20-21 — Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

09/23 — Bruxelles, BE @ Botanique

09/24 — Paris, FR @ Point Éphémère

09/26 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/27 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/28 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

10/01 — Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

10/02 — London, UK @ Heaven

NORTH AMERICA

10/15 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/16 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis

10/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/18 — Durham, NC @ Motorco

10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

10/21 — Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/22 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/24 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam

10/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

10/26 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

10/28 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/31 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

11/02 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/12 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/13 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/15 — Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theatre

11/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

11/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Shirt is out 9/13 via Domino. Find more information here.