Porches Strips Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ To Its Core With A New Cover

While “Watermelon Sugar” will be remembered as the defining single from Harry Styles’ late-2019 album Fine Line, “Adore You” was still a significant success in its own right: It had a respectable Hot 100 chart peak at No. 6, it was certified 4-times Platinum a few months ago, and it’s Styles’ second most-played song on Spotify with just shy of a billion streams.

Point being, “Adore You” is cool, and now Porches has added another dimension to the track with a cover. Aaron Maine strips the song of its pop elements and keeps his arrangement simple, with just vocals and Nirvana-style guitar.

Maine says of his rendition, “I thought it would be interesting to strip down ‘Adore You,’ this huge pop song, and see what happened. I feel like I was really able to get lost in it and create this kind of eerier and darker version.”

Meanwhile, Maine recently told Uproxx of how he’d like his music to be remembered, “Pure. I just would want people to think of me as someone who devoted their life to making art, and that the joy I felt creating these songs would be felt by the listener.”

Listen to Porches’ cover of “Adore You” above.