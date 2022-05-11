It’s not often that you can go to a festival designed by the theme park artists behind Universal’s “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” Disney’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” and the impending Avatar and “Super Nintendo World” theme parks. For his Second Sky Festival 2022, Porter Robinson is teaming up with designers Nassal and B Morrow Productions once again to create an immersive experience. You see, with Second Sky, Robinson and company seek to build out an intentional experience that’s made to feel like another world altogether. It’s why last year’s edition sold out in less than a day and 2022 looks to be just as promising.

The two-day festival will be taking place over Halloween Weekend on October 29th and 30th at the Oakland Arena grounds in the Bay Area. The full lineup was announced today and it featured the North Carolina-based Porter Robinson headlining the affair, along with performances by trap and bass music star RL Grime and a set from Robinson’s Virtual Self b2b with trap producer G Jones. Rounding out the lineup are the very in-demand Fred Again, Swedish rapper Bladee, Scottish super-producer Hudson Mohawke, Japanese pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, LA’s dreamy hyper pop duo Magdalena Bay, and Manchester’s Salute.

A pre-sale starts at 10 am on Friday, 05/13 PDT which fans can register for here. All tickets go on sale four hours later at 2 pm PDT on 05/13 at the same link. Check out the lineup poster below.