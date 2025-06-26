Before becoming a mainstream celebrity thanks to Stranger Things, Joe Keery was a member of the band Post Animal. He later found musical success solo as Djo, but it was announced recently that he had reunited with the group on their upcoming album, Iron.

As the project’s July release approaches, the group has shared a new single and video, “What’s A Good Life.” Everybody gets a turn on this one, as all six members alternate performing lead vocals.

Keery previously said of reuniting with the group, “When we made [2018’s] When I Think Of You In A Castle, that was near the start of Stranger Things. And now with it kind of coming to an end in my own life, we all felt it’d be great to do something like that again, to go somewhere and be isolated and work on music together. It was a labor of love.” Drummer Wesley Toledo added, “We all agreed that even if we went and just hung out, we’d be happy with it. We’re just heartfelt, sentimental, and emotional, but there was a real positivity and optimism among us.”

Watch the “What’s A Good Life” video above.

Iron is out 7/24 via AWAL. Find more information here.