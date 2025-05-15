This July, Post Animal are releasing Iron, their first album with Joe “Djo” Keery since he left the group to make it as an actor. That turned out pretty good!

Anyway, on Thursday (May 15), the psych-rock group shared an exuberant new song, “Pie In The Sky,” which they described as “a song about coming together and letting our collective freak flag fly. It’s a bunch of hooligans gathering in a barn yard singing camp fire songs.”

You can watch the video for “Pie In The Sky” (filmed at Chicago’s most famous bean) above, and check out Post Animal’s tour dates below.