This July, Post Animal are releasing Iron, their first album with Joe “Djo” Keery since he left the group to make it as an actor. That turned out pretty good!
Anyway, on Thursday (May 15), the psych-rock group shared an exuberant new song, “Pie In The Sky,” which they described as “a song about coming together and letting our collective freak flag fly. It’s a bunch of hooligans gathering in a barn yard singing camp fire songs.”
You can watch the video for “Pie In The Sky” (filmed at Chicago’s most famous bean) above, and check out Post Animal’s tour dates below.
Post Animal’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Iron Tour
11/01 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/02 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
11/04 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/05 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
11/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/10 — Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
11/11 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
11/14 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records (Blue Room)
11/15 — Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub
11/17 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
12/03 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/05 — Dallas, TX @ Dada
12/06 — Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/10 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/12 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/13 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos (Barboza)
12/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
12/17 — Denver, Co @ Bluebird Theater
Iron is out 7/24 via AWAL. Find more information here.