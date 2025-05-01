The wait for the final season of Stranger Things continues, but the cast is keeping busy.

Djo, the musical moniker of Joe Keery, is on the Back On You tour to support The Crux. Stereogum reports that during a recent show in Toronto, he was joined by Finn Wolfhard, a musician in his own right, for a performance of “Flash Mountain.”

It’s a Steve and Mike reunion! Although “reunion” might be overstating it, since I don’t remember those characters sharing many scenes on Stranger Things together. (A Google search for “mike wheeler steve” led me to a fan fiction website, and that’s a road I am not willing to go down.)

Last month, it was announced that Keery reunited with his pre-Stranger Things band Post Animal for a new album, Iron, due out July 24. “When we made [2018’s] When I Think Of You In A Castle, that was near the start of Stranger Things,” he explained in a statement. “And now with it kind of coming to an end in my own life, we all felt it’d be great to do something like that again, to go somewhere and be isolated and work on music together. It was a labor of love.”

You can watch footage of Djo x Finn Wolfhard here.