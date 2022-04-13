There are plenty of music awards out there but perhaps the most prestigious is a work being selected for preservation in the Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry; Recordings are selected after being deemed “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical, or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.” It’s a major achievement, as only 600 recordings have ever been honored.

That total counts the newly announced selections for 2022, which include Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory, Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and Alicia Keys’ Songs In A Minor, among noteworthy others.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says, “The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation’s history and culture through recorded sound. The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public’s input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”

Keys also noted, “I’m so honored and grateful that Songs In A Minor, the entire album, gets to be recognized as such a powerful body of work that is just going to be timeless.

Find the full list of 2022 selections below and read more about them here.

1. “Harlem Strut” — James P. Johnson (1921)

2. Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945)

3. “Walking The Floor Over You” — Ernest Tubb (1941) (single)

4. “On A Note Of Triumph” (May 8, 1945)

5. “Jesus Gave Me Water” — The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single)

6. Ellington At Newport — Duke Ellington (1956) (album)

7. We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite — Max Roach (1960) (album)

8. “The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole (1961) (single)

9. Tonight’s The Night — The Shirelles (1961) (album)

10. “Moon River” — Andy Williams (1962) (single)

11. In C — Terry Riley (1968) (album)

12. “It’s A Small World” — The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single)

13. “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” — The Four Tops (1966) (single)

14. Hank Aaron’s 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)

15. “Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen (1975) (single)

16. “Don’t Stop Believin'” — Journey (1981) (single)

17. Canciones de Mi Padre — Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album)

18. Nick Of Time — Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album)

19. The Low End Theory — A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album)

20. Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album)

21. Buena Vista Social Club (1997) (album)

22. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” — Ricky Martin (1999) (single)

23. Songs In A Minor — Alicia Keys (2001) (album)

24. WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (September 11, 2001)

25. WTF With Marc Maron (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)