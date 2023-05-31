On the heels of their last single, “Emotion Sickness,” Queens Of The Stone Age have returned with a new wordplay-focused offering, “Carnavoyeur,” off their upcoming album, In Times New Roman…. The song opens with an eerie, rock instrumental to introduce the dramatic vocals. It’s also complete with a psychedelic lyric video, all keeping with the tone of the track.

“Free fall from the nest, Then glide to the left / A shine catch the eye, So flow to the right / Flying high, realize, There are no more mountains to climb,” lead singer Josh Homme notes in the pre-chorus before continuing the mysterious lyrics.

“Minutes, seconds and so little time / Give your secrets away? / Well, whisper in my ear / Every living thing will die from the king of the jungle to butterfly / The only sin is waiting too long,” he adds, speaking to the finality of life — for all creatures, not just humans.

The new album marks the first full record from the band in six years, giving fans something to look forward to next month. Queens Of The Stone Age have had a difficult few years in between with the loss of Mark Lanegan and Homme’s headline-making divorce from his wife, of which he shared a recent statement about.

Check out Queens Of The Stone Age’s new song “Carnavoyeur” above.

In Times New Roman… is out 6/16 via Matador. Find more information here.