R.E.M. may not be there when you want them. But the band finds a way to pop up exactly when they are needed. Whether that entails helping fans to emotionally cope with a global pandemic or other complicated feelings, R.E.M. has a song to help supporters power through just about everything.

Today (May 3) in honor of World Press Freedom Day and R.E.M.’s disdain for government censorship R.E.M. has re-released their breakout 1981 debut single “Radio Free Europe.”

As part of their benefit EP, Radio Free Europe 2025, in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty services (RFE/RL) R.E.M. shared two Never-before-released remixes of the tune. The first rendition marked R.E.M. marked a reunion with longtime collaborator Jacknife Lee; the second is Mitch Easter’s 1981 version.

In a statement R.E.M.’s singer Michael Stipe and bassist Mike Mills as well as RFE/RL’s president & CEO Stephen Capus, discussed the EP’s significance.

“Whether it’s music or a free press – censorship anywhere is a threat to the truth everywhere,” said Stipe. On World Press Freedom Day, I’m sending a shout-out to the brave journalists at Radio Free Europe.”

Mills continued: “Radio Free Europe’s journalists have been pissing off dictators for 75 years. You know you’re doing your job when you make the right enemies. Happy World Press Freedom Day to the ‘OG’ Radio Free Europe.”

Capus closed, by adding: “To me, R.E.M.’s music has always embodied a celebration of freedom: freedom of expression, lyrics that make us think, and melodies that inspire action. Those are the very aims of our journalists at Radio Free Europe — to inform, inspire, and uphold freedoms often elusive to our audiences. We hold dictators accountable. They go to great lengths to silence us — blocking our websites, jamming our signals, and even imprisoning our colleagues.”

Listen to “Radio Free Europe 2025 (Jacknife Lee Remix)” by R.E.M. above. Continue below to view their Radio Free Europe 2025 benefit EP tracklist.