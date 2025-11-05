Here Is Radiohead’s 2025 Comeback Tour Setlist

It finally happened: Radiohead just performed live for the first time since 2018. They announced the comeback tour in September and it kicked off in Madrid, Spain last night (November 4).

Notably, they opened the show with “Let Down,” the now-viral hit that Thom Yorke didn’t even want on OK Computer. The setlist pulled from across the band’s discography, most frequently Hail To The Thief, OK Computer, In Rainbows, and Kid A.

Of the tour, Philip Selway previously said in a statement:

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

Check out the setlist (via setlist.fm) and Radiohead’s upcoming tour dates below.