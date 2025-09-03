It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Radiohead. The Smile have been very busy, but not Radiohead. Their latest album is 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool and their most recent concerts came in support of that project in 2018.

But, there have been rumblings lately. Last year, Colin Greenwood revealed the band had been rehearsing “just to play the old songs.” Earlier this year, an auction seemingly indicated the band had concerts lined up.

Now, we know for sure: Radiohead is reuniting for a run of concerts later this year, from November to December in the UK and European cities of Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin.

Philip Selway says in a statement:

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

Tickets will be on accessible by registering on the band’s website, in order “to help get tickets directly to fans and to minimize interception from touts and bots.” Registration opens on September 5 at 10 a.m. BST/11 a.m. CEST and closes on September 7. The tickets then go on sale on September 12.

Check out the tour dates below.