As The Smile continue to be about as productive as possible, there’s continued chatter/speculation/hope about a potential Radiohead reunion (mostly hope). Now, though, there’s a breadcrumb suggesting a Radiohead tour could be on the horizon.

As Resident Advisor notes, an item in a recent Los Angeles wildfire relief auction run by Palisades High School featured an item titled “4 Exclusive Radiohead Concert Tickets.” Here’s what the listing says in part:

“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to attend one Radiohead concert of your choice! These tickets are being donated directly from the band manager and include four tickets only to a Radiohead concert where they will be performing. You will be in direct contact with the manager for ticket arrangements. Package Highlights: • 4 premium tickets to one Radiohead concert of your choice

• Flexibility to select your preferred city and date based on the band’s tour schedule

• Unforgettable live experience from one of the most influential bands of all time Perfect for music lovers and an amazing gift for any Radiohead fan.”

This could mean that the band has a tour in the works. Of course, it could also mean that the manager intends to make good on the listing whenever the band ends up announcing a tour, and that one is not currently planned.

Worth noting, though, is that Resident Advisor reports that per “a source close to the group,” “Radiohead have placed holds in select European cities for a run of residency gigs this autumn.” So, we’ll see.