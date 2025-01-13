Remember that clip from a random documentary, in which Star Wars creator George Lucas just so happens to be seen walking in the background? Radiohead leader Thom Yorke just had his own version of that.

A few days ago, TikTok influencer @claricecazauran shared a video of herself, dancing on a sidewalk to Chic’s “Le Freak” as passersby pass by behind her. At the very end of the 15 second clip, she steps out of the frame, revealing Yorke (who’s quite the dancer himself) and wife Dajana Roncione walking by.

While the influencer herself didn’t seem to notice Yorke’s cameo in her video (she didn’t mention it in the video caption or anywhere else), commenters did, as a number of the responses to the post are people in shock that the Radiohead musician just so happened to be in the post.

Some have wondered if the video was staged, given that the timing of @claricecazauran leaving the frame to reveal Yorke seems too perfect to be unintentional. As one Reddit user put it, though, “Like no way Thom was in on this. So what, did she see Thom walking down the street and she ran to a street corner and timed her dance perfectly to reveal Thom at the last second in the middle of a bustling crowd (where he easily could have been obscured even as he did walk by)?”