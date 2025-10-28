In September, Ratboys announced a tour, and now the news fans have been hoping for has arrived: Today (October 28), the announced Singin’ To An Empty Chair, a new album set for February 6, 2026. Also today, they shared a video for the upbeat new single “Anywhere.”

The band’s Julia Steiner says of the album in a statement:

“A big, overarching theme of this record is my attempt to document my experience being estranged from a close loved one. The goal is to update this person on what’s been going on in my life and to try to bridge that impasse and reach out a hand into the void. […] The experience of making this record definitely gives me hope for whatever happens next. There are plenty of good days, days filled with friendship and love, and then there are days when I dwell on things and desperately want to bridge the gap. It’s my whole life, you know? So, for me, this record is a document of all of those days stitched together, like a quilt in a time capsule, just waiting to get dug up when the time is right.”

Sean Neumann also says, “We wanted to approach this record like it was a quilt. We recorded the songs in all these different places, so we approached it in a way where different songs had different scenes. Certain parts of songs were recorded in different spaces, and we switch back and forth between them throughout the record to help tell the story of each song.”

Watch the “Anywhere” video above. Below, find the Singin’ To An Empty Chair cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.