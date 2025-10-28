In September, Ratboys announced a tour, and now the news fans have been hoping for has arrived: Today (October 28), the announced Singin’ To An Empty Chair, a new album set for February 6, 2026. Also today, they shared a video for the upbeat new single “Anywhere.”
The band’s Julia Steiner says of the album in a statement:
“A big, overarching theme of this record is my attempt to document my experience being estranged from a close loved one. The goal is to update this person on what’s been going on in my life and to try to bridge that impasse and reach out a hand into the void. […]
The experience of making this record definitely gives me hope for whatever happens next. There are plenty of good days, days filled with friendship and love, and then there are days when I dwell on things and desperately want to bridge the gap. It’s my whole life, you know? So, for me, this record is a document of all of those days stitched together, like a quilt in a time capsule, just waiting to get dug up when the time is right.”
Sean Neumann also says, “We wanted to approach this record like it was a quilt. We recorded the songs in all these different places, so we approached it in a way where different songs had different scenes. Certain parts of songs were recorded in different spaces, and we switch back and forth between them throughout the record to help tell the story of each song.”
Watch the “Anywhere” video above. Below, find the Singin’ To An Empty Chair cover art and tracklist, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Ratboys’ Singin’ To An Empty Chair Album Cover Artwork
Ratboys’ Singin’ To An Empty Chair Tracklist
1. “Open Up”
2. “Know You Then”
3. “Light Night Mountains All That”
4. “Anywhere”
5. “Penny In The Lake”
6. “Strange Love”
7. “The World, So Madly”
8. “Just Want You To Know The Truth”
9. “What’s Right?”
10. “Burn It Down”
11. “At Peace In The Hundred Acre Wood”
Ratboys’ 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/31/2025-11/01/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
11/01/2025 — Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festival
11/03/2025 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
11/04/2025 — Newcastle, UK @ Xerox
11/05/2025 — London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/07/2025 — Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival
02/25/2026 — Detroit, MI @ El Club ~
02/26/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ~
02/27/2026 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ~
02/28/2026 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ~
03/03/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ~
03/05/2026 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ~
03/06/2026 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~
03/07/2026 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ~
03/08/2026 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ~
03/10/2026 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ~
03/11/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ~
03/12/2026 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ~
03/13/2026 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ~
03/14/2026 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
03/24/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway •
03/25/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar •
03/26/2026 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge •
03/27/2026 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada •
03/28/2026 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk •
03/30/2026 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad •
03/31/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar •
04/01/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar •
04/03/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom •
04/04/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall •
04/06/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret •
04/07/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos •
04/08/2026 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater •
04/10/2026 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club •
04/11/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT/2026 — The Urban Lounge •
04/13/2026 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater •
04/15/2026 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room •
04/16/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line •
04/17/2026 — Madison, WI @ Atwood Music Hall •
04/18/2026 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre +
~ with Florry
• with villagerrr
+ with Free Range
Singin’ To An Empty Chair is out 2/6/2026 via New West Records. Find more information here.