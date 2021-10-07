Last month, Red Hot Chili Peppers had some fun announcing a tour, doing so with an off-kilter parody news broadcast. They didn’t announce the dates for the shows at the time, but now, in a follow-up video, they have.

KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021

The band will travel the world between June and September next year, and they’ll be joined by a particularly impressive roster of openers: The Strokes, St. Vincent, ASAP Rocky, King Princess, Haim, Beck, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Thundercat.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ most recent album is 2016’s The Getaway. They haven’t yet announced a new LP, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them drop one before or around when these tour dates kick off next summer.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

06/04/2022 — Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla =

06/07/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic =

06/10/2022 — Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark =

06/15/2022 — Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium =

06/18/2022 — Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

06/22/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford =

06/25/2022 — London, UK @ London Stadium ~

06/29/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park ~

07/01/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

07/03/2022 — Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/05/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium =

07/08/2022 — Paris, France @ Stade de France ~

07/12/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion =

07/23/2022 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27/2022 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29/2022 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03/2022 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^^

08/10/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17/2022 — E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30/2022 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01/2022 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08/2022 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10/2022 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15/2022 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18/2022 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

= with ASAP Rocky and Thundercat

~ with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* with Haim and Thundercat

+ with Beck and Thundercat

^ with The Strokes and Thundercat

^^ with The Strokes and King Princess

# with St. Vincent and Thundercat

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.