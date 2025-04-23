The 2025 Riot Fest Lineup Includes Green Day, Blink-182, And Weezer

Punk-rock pilgrimage Riot Fest has revealed its 2025 lineup.

The three-day music festival, which returns to Chicago’s Douglass Park, will be headlined by Blink-182 on Friday, September 19; Weezer on Saturday, September 20; and Green Day on Sunday, September 21.

The stacked bill also includes Jack White, Idles, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, Akalaline Trio, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Front Bottoms, Texas Is The Reason, Gym Class Heroes, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, Rico Nasty, The Linda Lindas, Citizen, Senses Fail, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and many more.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2025 are on sale now (there’s a way to win VIP tickets). Find more information here.

Check out the full lineup below.