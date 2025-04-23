The 2025 Riot Fest Lineup Includes Green Day, Blink-182, And Weezer

Punk-rock pilgrimage Riot Fest has revealed its 2025 lineup.
The three-day music festival, which returns to Chicago’s Douglass Park, will be headlined by Blink-182 on Friday, September 19; Weezer on Saturday, September 20; and Green Day on Sunday, September 21.
The stacked bill also includes Jack White, Idles, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, Akalaline Trio, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Front Bottoms, Texas Is The Reason, Gym Class Heroes, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, Rico Nasty, The Linda Lindas, Citizen, Senses Fail, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and many more.
Tickets for Riot Fest 2025 are on sale now. Find more information here.
Check out the full lineup below.
Riot Fest’s 2025 Lineup
Blink-182
Weezer
Green Day
Frank Carter And Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock Of The Sex Pistols
Jack White
Idles
Alkaline Trio
All Time Low
Rilo Kiley
Knocked Loose
The Beach Boys
Jawbreaker
Dropkick Murphys
Bad Religion
The Pogues
The Hold Steady
The Front Bottoms
The Academy Is…
Cobra Starship
Gym Class Heroes
Texas Is The Reason
Knuckle Puck
The Wonder Years
James
Sparks
Dance Hall Crashers
Weird Al Yankovic
Hanson
The Bouncing Souls
The Damned
Inhaler
Rico Nasty
Screeching Weasel
Citizen
Senses Fail
Microwave
Free Throw
Dehd
The Linda Lindas
Panchiko
Buzzcocks
Stiff Little Fingers
Superchunk
Militarie Gun
The Cribs
Shudder To Think
Helmet
Touché Amoré
Pegboy
Honey Revenge
Marky Ramone
The Ataris
Camper Van Beethoven
Marianas Trench
The Didjits
Agnostic Front
Thrown
Lambrini Girls
Ovlov
Soft Play
Smoking Popes
Puddles Pity Party
H20
Julia Wolf
Violent Vira
Delta Sleep
Mac Sabbath
Chase Petra
Wishy
The Effigies
Harrison Gordon
Samiam
The Tossers
Shonen Knife
Zero Boys
Speed Of Light
The Paradox
The Barbarians Of California
Girl In A Coma
Agent Orange
Quannnic
Weakend Friends
Dune Rats
Footballhead
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Cliffdiver
Loviet
Emo Philips