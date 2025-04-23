green day
The 2025 Riot Fest Lineup Includes Green Day, Blink-182, And Weezer

Punk-rock pilgrimage Riot Fest has revealed its 2025 lineup.

The three-day music festival, which returns to Chicago’s Douglass Park, will be headlined by Blink-182 on Friday, September 19; Weezer on Saturday, September 20; and Green Day on Sunday, September 21.

The stacked bill also includes Jack White, Idles, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, Akalaline Trio, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Front Bottoms, Texas Is The Reason, Gym Class Heroes, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, Rico Nasty, The Linda Lindas, Citizen, Senses Fail, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and many more.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2025 are on sale now (there’s a way to win VIP tickets). Find more information here.

Check out the full lineup below.

Riot Fest’s 2025 Lineup

Blink-182
Weezer
Green Day
Frank Carter And Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock Of The Sex Pistols
Jack White
Idles
Alkaline Trio
All Time Low
Rilo Kiley
Knocked Loose
The Beach Boys
Jawbreaker
Dropkick Murphys
Bad Religion
The Pogues
The Hold Steady
The Front Bottoms
The Academy Is…
Cobra Starship
Gym Class Heroes
Texas Is The Reason
Knuckle Puck
The Wonder Years
James
Sparks
Dance Hall Crashers
Weird Al Yankovic
Hanson 
The Bouncing Souls 
The Damned 
Inhaler 
Rico Nasty 
Screeching Weasel 
Citizen 
Senses Fail 
Microwave 
Free Throw 
Dehd 
The Linda Lindas 
Panchiko 
Buzzcocks 
Stiff Little Fingers
Superchunk 
Militarie Gun 
The Cribs 
Shudder To Think 
Helmet
Touché Amoré 
Pegboy 
Honey Revenge 
Marky Ramone
The Ataris 
Camper Van Beethoven 
Marianas Trench 
The Didjits 
Agnostic Front 
Thrown 
Lambrini Girls 
Ovlov 
Soft Play 
Smoking Popes 
Puddles Pity Party
H20
Julia Wolf
Violent Vira 
Delta Sleep 
Mac Sabbath 
Chase Petra 
Wishy 
The Effigies 
Harrison Gordon 
Samiam 
The Tossers 
Shonen Knife 
Zero Boys 
Speed Of Light 
The Paradox 
The Barbarians Of California 
Girl In A Coma 
Agent Orange 
Quannnic 
Weakend Friends 
Dune Rats 
Footballhead
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Cliffdiver 
Loviet 
Emo Philips

