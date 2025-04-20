Sports are filled with rivalry. The same animosity exists within music–just take a look at last year’s string of chart-topping rap beefs. But a new cross genre conflict has users online baffled.

Green Day and Charli XCX’s fan-fueled issue has become a topic of conversation during Coachella 2025. After Charli XCX leaned into the discourse around the band headlining over her, Green Day issued a response.

During their final performance at Coachella 2025 weekend two, Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong wore a neon green ‘Brat’ hat (viewable here) seemingly to troll Charli XCX fans in the crowd.

Green Day’s drummer Tré Cool took it a step further. In the band’s trailer, Cool is seen sporting a sash which reads: “Actual headliner.” The DIY piece is a direct jab at Charli XCX.

At a Coachella 2025 weekend one after-party, Charli XCX donned a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash. While the move brought joy to her fans, Green Day fans found it to be disrespectful (or dare I say bratty).

2024 was undoubtedly a breakout yet year for Charli XCX thanks to her Brat album. Given that alone, Charli XCX could have easily been one of this year’s headliners. But placing Charli XCX over rock legends Green Day is where the controversy starts.