The iconic Blink-182 trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker have been back in full swing for a little while now, as they have an album and some live performances under their belt since reuniting in 2022. Speaking of live performances: Today (April 8), the band announced a new run of tour dates, dubbed the Missionary Impossible Tour.
The shows run from late August to early October and feature support from Alkaline Trio (the band of DeLonge’s previous Blink-182 replacement Matt Skiba, so no hard feelings?).
The general on-sale for tickets starts April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starting April 8 at noon ET and running until April 10 at 1 p.m. local time. More information can be found on the band’s website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Blink-182’s 2025 Tour Dates: Missionary Impossible Tour
08/28 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live*
08/29 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
09/01 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium*
09/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
09/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*
09/06 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*
09/07 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC*
09/09 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*
09/11 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*
09/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival^
09/14 — Ashbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now^
09/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*
09/17 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees^
09/22 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater*
09/24 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*
09/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
09/27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*
10/02 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival^
10/04 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena*
* with Alkaline Trio
^ festival performance