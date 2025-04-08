The iconic Blink-182 trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker have been back in full swing for a little while now, as they have an album and some live performances under their belt since reuniting in 2022. Speaking of live performances: Today (April 8), the band announced a new run of tour dates, dubbed the Missionary Impossible Tour.

The shows run from late August to early October and feature support from Alkaline Trio (the band of DeLonge’s previous Blink-182 replacement Matt Skiba, so no hard feelings?).

The general on-sale for tickets starts April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starting April 8 at noon ET and running until April 10 at 1 p.m. local time. More information can be found on the band’s website.

Check out the tour dates below.