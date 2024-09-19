Here Are The 2024 Riot Fest Chicago Set Times

Riot Fest is just about here, as the three-day Chicago festival is set to kick off on September 20. The lineup features NOFX, St. Vincent, Beck, Waxahatchee, Spoon, Manchester Orchestra, Fall Out Boy, Tierra Whack, and more, with plenty of other artists in between.
If you’re looking to plan your day on the festival grounds, check out out the schedule highlights below.
Riot Fest Set Times For Friday, September 20, 2024
Highlights from the first day include New Found Glory at 5 (all times p.m. and CT unless otherwise noted) on AAA Stage, Sum 41 at 6:05 on Cabaret Metro Stage, Cypress Hill at 6:20 on Rise Stage, The Offspring (playing their 1994 album Smash) at 7:10 on AAA Stage, Public Enemy at 7:25 on Radical Stage, Fall Out Boy at 8:15 on Cabaret Metro Stage, NOFX at 8:30 on NOFX World, and The Marley Brothers at 8:30 on Rise Stage.
Riot Fest Set Times For Saturday, September 21, 2024
Leading Saturday are Manchester Orchestra (playing their 2014 album Cope) at 4:25 on Cabaret Metro Stage, Spoon at 5:30 on AAA Stage, Waxahatchee at 6:15 on Radical Stage, St. Vincent at 6:35 on Cabaret Metro Stage, Pavement at 7:40 on AAA Stage, NOFX at 8:30 on NOFX World, Beck at 8:45 on Cabaret Metro Stage, and Taking Back Sunday at 9 on Rise Stage.
Riot Fest Set Times For Sunday, September 22, 2024
Acts playing the festival’s final day include Mastodon (playing their 2004 album Leviathan) at 3:50 on Cabaret Metro Stage, Tierra Whack at 5 on Rise Stage, Lamb Of God at 6 on Cabaret Metro Stage, Oliver Tree at 6:50 on Rise Stage, Rob Zombie at 7:05 on AAA Stage, Dr. Dog at 7:55 on Radical Stage, Slayer at 8:15 on Cabaret Metro Stage, NOFX at 8:30 on NOFX World, and Sublime at 9 on Rise Stage.
Find the full set times here.