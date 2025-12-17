For over three decades now, rock fans in Europe have had the Rock For People festival, which has routinely brought top-tier guitar slingers to the Czech Republic. The 2026 edition, the 31st, is set to go down from June 10 to 14 and organizers have started to gradually roll out the lineup.

This week, they revealed Halsey is the final headliner, joining Gorillaz, Limp Bizkit, Bring Me The Horizon, and Iron Maiden atop the bill.

In a statement, Rock For People’s founder Michal Thomes says of adding Halsey:

“It’s great that we’re closing the announcement of the biggest festival names with a world-class modern headliner who has dominated the lineups of giant international festivals such as Reading & Leeds. We are very happy that Halsey’s first Czech performance will take place at Rock For People.”

Other acts were added, too, and now the overall list includes A Day To Remember, Babymetal, Electric Callboy, Megadeth, Nothing But Thieves, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, Within Temptation, Alessi Rose, Alice & Dan Bárta, Alter Bridge, Badflower, Basement, Bilmuri, Blood Incantation, Breaking Benjamin, Don Broco, Gatecreeper, Joey Valence & Brae, letlive., Kublai Khan TX, Lottery Winners, Magnolia Park, Malevolence, Mammoth, Melrose Avenue, President, Queensrÿche, Social Distortion, Sofian Medjmedj, Static-X, The Plot In You, The Pretty Reckless, The Royston Club, Thornhill, Thrown, Trivium, Unpeople, Voilà, Vianova, Wohnout, Wolf Alice, Yard Act, Yonaka, and Zero 9:36. More artists are still set to be announced, including a batch on Christmas Day.

Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found on the festival website.