Gorillaz are gearing up for a massive 2026, which will see the release of their album The Mountain and a big tour in support of it. To keep fans on the hook as they wait a couple more months for the album to drop, today (December 12), they shared “Damascus,” a collaboration with Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey.

The song, guided by a head-bobbing rhythm and energetic synths, is heavily influenced by Souleyman’s signature blend of electronic and traditional Syrian styles. Albarn co-wrote the track with Souleyman and Bey, and it was recorded all over the world, in Damascus, London, Devon, Mumbai, and New York.

Listen to “Damascus” above and find the The Mountain cover art and tracklist below, along with Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates.