Gorillaz are gearing up for a massive 2026, which will see the release of their album The Mountain and a big tour in support of it. To keep fans on the hook as they wait a couple more months for the album to drop, today (December 12), they shared “Damascus,” a collaboration with Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey.
The song, guided by a head-bobbing rhythm and energetic synths, is heavily influenced by Souleyman’s signature blend of electronic and traditional Syrian styles. Albarn co-wrote the track with Souleyman and Bey, and it was recorded all over the world, in Damascus, London, Devon, Mumbai, and New York.
Listen to “Damascus” above and find the The Mountain cover art and tracklist below, along with Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates.
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Album Cover Artwork
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tracklist
1. “The Mountain” Feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
2. “The Moon Cave” Feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda, and Black Thought
3. “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks
4. “The Hardest Thing” Feat. Tony Allen
5. “Orange County” Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, and Anoushka Shankar
6. “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles
7. “The Empty Dream Machine” Feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
8. “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof
9. “The Plastic Guru” Feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar
10. “Delirium” Feat. Mark E. Smith
11. “Damascus” Feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
12. “The Shadowy Light” Feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
13. “Casablanca” Feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr
14. “The Sweet Prince” Feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
15. “The Sad God” Feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna, and Anoushka Shankar
Gorillaz’ 2026 Tour Dates
02/22/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
02/23/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
03/13/2026 — Bradford, UK @ Bradford Live
03/14/2026 — Bradford, UK @ Bradford Live
03/20/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/21/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
03/24/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
03/25/2026 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
03/27/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena *
03/28/2026 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
03/29/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena *
03/31/2026 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *
04/01/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
04/02/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
06/05/2026 — Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival
06/06/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/10/2026 — Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
06/11-13/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/14/2026 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/20/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium *#
06/23/2026 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/25/2026 — Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
06/27/2026 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/02/2026 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/04/2026 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05/2026 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Luxepo Open Air
07/09/2026 — Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/11/2026 — Aix-les-Bains, France @ Musilac Festival
07/14/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/16/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/18/2026 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ PhillGood Festival
07/23/2026 — Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival
07/25/2026 — Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Unità d’Italia
08/13/2026 — Poznań, Poland @ BitterSweet Festival
08/15/2026 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/22/2026 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Kazakhstan Park Live
08/29/2026 — Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
* with from Trueno
# with Sparks
The Mountain is out 2/27/2026 via Kong. Find more information here.