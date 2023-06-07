Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters found himself in some hot water recently after controversial moves he made during a concert in Berlin. Now, the Biden administration has gotten involved, pointing out that it not only was antisemitic but also not surprising for the musician.

During the show, he reportedly showed up in a Nazi-reminiscent costume and appeared to fire a fake machine gun. Berlin police have since opened an investigation into Waters, according to Billboard, but now it has garnered global reactions.

Yesterday, the State Department pointed out that Waters has “a long track record of using antisemitic tropes,” as a response to a press briefing question about their thoughts of criticism of the musician from the US special envoy to combat antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt.

“I wholeheartedly concur with @EUAntisemitism’s condemnation of Roger Waters and his despicable Holocaust distortion,” Lipstadt previously shared on Twitter.

“The concert in question, which took place in Berlin, contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust,” the department wrote. “The artist in question has a long track record of using antisemitic tropes to denigrate Jewish people.”

As for Waters’ response, he has stood by the show, pointing out in a social media statement that “the elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.”