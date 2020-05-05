Melbourne indie-rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are powering through the pandemic by rolling out Sideways To New Italy, their upcoming album they announced in March. Today, they’ve return with “Falling Thunder,” the latest single from the album.

The breezy and driving song comes across like a less tranquil version of a Real Estate track, and the band’s Tom Russo says of the song’s vertical video:

“Our friend Jamieson Moore shot the footage of Sicily, Sardinia and the Aeolian Islands on her phone while on vacation last year. The Aeolian Islands is also where my and Joe Russo’s ancestors are from. We were also planning to shoot the band playing in Eolian Hall in Melbourne (it’s a community hall founded by Aeolian immigrants). We got some practice footage but by the time it came to shoot the band, we were on lockdown. So it’s turned out as a kind of a love letter to a particular place.”

He also said the song is “about pushing on through the relentless march of time, against the constant cycle of seasons. And the way people change and relationships change. It’s set in that time when autumn is turning into winter and the trees are getting bare.”

Watch the “Falling Thunder” video above.

Sideways To New Italy is out 6/5 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.