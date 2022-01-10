Countless hours of The Rolling Stones’ music has poured out of headphones over the decades, and now fans have the chance to snag some Rolling Stones-branded headphones of their own, and it’s a high-end option, too. During this year’s CES (aka Consumer Electronics Show), V-MODA and Roland unveiled the Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones Edition headphones.

The over-ear headphones come in a choice of three different classic logo prints on the headphones: “Classic Licks,” “No Filter,” and “Tattoo You.” The headphones promise supreme sound quality in both Bluetooth and wired modes, as well as over 12 hours of battery life, large foam cushion and a metal-core headband, and a CliqFold hinge design to make these cans easy to bring on the go. They can also pair with multiple devices at once (say, a phone and a smart watch) for increase ease of use when dealing with more than one audio source.

Frank Bartolotta — senior vice president, strategic brand partnerships and licensing, at Bravado — says of the partnership, “We are thrilled for the Rolling Stones to partner with V-MODA and Roland in this category as their world-renowned premium product aligns with the world’s most recognized rock and roll band.” Tony Price, CEO of Roland US, also noted, “As Roland celebrates 50 years of making world-first electronic musical instruments this year, and the Rolling Stones celebrate their 60th anniversary, the teams at Roland and V-MODA are grateful for the opportunity to showcase iconic design elements at the center of the Rolling Stone’s identity within our award-winning V-MODA product lineup.”

Furthermore, Yoshi Shibata — general manager, Roland, V-MODA division — added, “Customization options and impeccable sound quality set V-MODA apart from other headphones, and the Rolling Stones are in a league of their own as music and style icons. Bringing these three new designs to our V-MODA catalog gives fans of the band and brand retro yet stylish headphone choices with no compromise on quality.”

The headphones are available for $279.99 on the V-Moda website and Amazon, so follow either of those links to learn more.