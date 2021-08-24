Earlier this month, Charlie Watts, drummer for The Rolling Stones, had to pull out of the band’s upcoming tour following a medical procedure. At the time, a statement from the band representative indicated that Watts’ break was about getting “proper rest and recuperation,” but between then and now, it seems thing took a turn: It was announced today that Watts is dead at 80 years old.

Following the news, folks in the music world shared their thoughts about Watts. Elton John pointed out Watts’ sense of style, writing, “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Paul McCartney shared a video of himself briefly speaking about Watts, complimenting his drumming abilities and giving his condolences.

Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine also tweeted, “Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love.” Questlove also shared, “The heartbeat of Rock & Roll. The Great Charlie Watts. all due respect.”

Ringo Starr posted a photo of himself with Watts and wrote, “#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo.”

