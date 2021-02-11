Ryley Walker’s last solo album of original material came in 2018 with Deafman Glance. He’s been plenty busy since then, though. In 2019, he released a Dave Matthews Band covers album, The Lillywhite Sessions. Also that year, he and Charles Rumback collaborated on the album Little Common Twist. Now, he’s soon to be back with another solo record: Walker has announced Course In Fable, which is set to come out on April 3 via his own Husky Pants Records.

<a href="https://ryleywalker.bandcamp.com/album/course-in-fable">Course In Fable by Ryley Walker</a>

Rylee has preceded the album with a lead single, “Rang Dizzy,” a free-flowing tune that incorporates some jazz influence into the mix. Like the album as a whole, the song was produced by Tortoise’s John McEntire.

As Walker noted, he doesn’t have any fancy new press photos for this album cycle yet, as he tweeted, “i didn’t have time to go to the woods or an alley to take press photos of me looking away from the camera cause im packing records. this is all i got.”

i didn't have time to go to the woods or an alley to take press photos of me looking away from the camera cause im packing records. this is all i got. pic.twitter.com/dSowTTA1aR — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) February 10, 2021

Listen to “Rang Dizzy” above and check out the Course In Fable art and tracklist below.

1. “Striking Down Your Big Premiere”

2. “Rang Dizzy”

3. “A Lenticular Slap”

4. “Axis Bent”

5. “Clad With Bunk”

6. “Pond Scum Ocean”

7. “Shiva With Dustpan”

Course In Fable is out 4/3 via Husky Pants Records. Pre-order it here.