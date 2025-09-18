Samia is just a few months removed from releasing her latest album, Bloodless, in April. Samia is in the middle of a tour at the moment and now she’ll have a new song to perform live: Today (September 18), she shared the single “Cinder Block.”

The song was recorded a few months after the Bloodless sessions wrapped and it sees her interpolating Leonard Cohen’s “Suzzane” and “Hallelujah.”

In a statement, Samia says of the song:

“This one’s sort of an extension of Bloodless — took most of it from poems and wanted it to feel like treading water. Was listening to a lot of Leonard Cohen and the Theory of Forms reference in Suzanne felt pertinent — then it just became a recurring bit in the song to quote him. Jack Sparrow’s compass only points to what the person holding it wants the most.”

Listen to “Cinder Block” above and find Samia’s upcoming tour dates below.