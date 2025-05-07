Indie Mixtape 20: Samia Is ‘Bloodless’ On Her New Album

Samia kept busy following the release of her 2023 album Honey: She toured with Boygenius and Bleachers, and last month, she released another new album, Bloodless.

The album is quite the statement, as it sees Samia dive deep into unsolved mysteries as she performs everything from stripped-down folk to more lush indie-pop. It’s an adventurous project, both thematically and aesthetically.

Following the album’s release, Samia sat down with Uproxx to talk about Fiona Apple, the best sandwich of all time, space, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rumpelstiltskin, angry then sorry.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope it’s soundtracking memories. I hope the words resonate profoundly with a few people and it makes them remember how it felt to live through some indelible moments.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Fiona Apple, probably. I think her lyricism exemplifies the perfect combination of craftsmanship and honesty.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Primanti Bros in Pittsburgh has the best sandwich of all time.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

I’m obsessed with Heaven Is A Junkyard by Youth Lagoon — I listened to it every day of 2023 on my bike — so I used all my miles to fly to New York to see it live, and it was one of the best experiences of my life. I’m pretty shy and not one to talk to strangers, but I made two friends at that show through being fans of his and got to talk to so many people there about that album. The band was perfect and his voice is nuts live — it was one of those rare, perfectly fulfilling experiences that exceeded all expectations.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Wicked Little Town” reprise from Hedwig (the movie version).

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Aimee Lou Wood.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

We stayed at a terrifying hotel in Louisiana once — there was blood all over my bed and the walls.